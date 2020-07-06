All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9354 Garrison Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9354 Garrison Dr
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:28 AM

9354 Garrison Dr

9354 Garrison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9354 Garrison Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
cats allowed
Spectacular home located on primo lot with incredible mountain views, wake up every morning gazing down the Open Space Park to the majestic Flatirons. This truly is a one of kind unobstructed MOUNTAIN VIEW!!! Totally Updated kitchen, Knotty Elder cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, huge kitchen Island, Upgraded appliances 5 burner gas cooktop, stunning 17x15vaulted addition right off the kitchen with beautiful gas log fireplace and picture perfect window views, central a/c, newer 6 panel doors, triple pane windows, Walk-in closet in gorgeously appointed master bdrm, 3 bdrms upstairs with additional 4th bdrm in lower level. Large open family room with additional wood stove fireplace. Beautiful Covered patio area. Immaculately landscaped both front and back with sprinkler system, raised bed garden area, side storage including large shed all backing to greenbelt/park/walking trail/amazing views in peaceful neighborhood!This home is Stunning inside and out and without doubt won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9354 Garrison Dr have any available units?
9354 Garrison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9354 Garrison Dr have?
Some of 9354 Garrison Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9354 Garrison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9354 Garrison Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9354 Garrison Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9354 Garrison Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9354 Garrison Dr offer parking?
No, 9354 Garrison Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9354 Garrison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9354 Garrison Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9354 Garrison Dr have a pool?
No, 9354 Garrison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9354 Garrison Dr have accessible units?
No, 9354 Garrison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9354 Garrison Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9354 Garrison Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College