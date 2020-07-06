9354 Garrison Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub cats allowed

Spectacular home located on primo lot with incredible mountain views, wake up every morning gazing down the Open Space Park to the majestic Flatirons. This truly is a one of kind unobstructed MOUNTAIN VIEW!!! Totally Updated kitchen, Knotty Elder cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, huge kitchen Island, Upgraded appliances 5 burner gas cooktop, stunning 17x15vaulted addition right off the kitchen with beautiful gas log fireplace and picture perfect window views, central a/c, newer 6 panel doors, triple pane windows, Walk-in closet in gorgeously appointed master bdrm, 3 bdrms upstairs with additional 4th bdrm in lower level. Large open family room with additional wood stove fireplace. Beautiful Covered patio area. Immaculately landscaped both front and back with sprinkler system, raised bed garden area, side storage including large shed all backing to greenbelt/park/walking trail/amazing views in peaceful neighborhood!This home is Stunning inside and out and without doubt won't last!