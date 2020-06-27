9320 Osceola Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful Home In A Quiet Neighboorhood - All the must Haves are minutes away like Starbucks and Safeway. This location is surrounded by parks, rec centers and family entertainment. Jeffco Schools make this the right place for your kids.



Open House Showings will be scheduled On Sunday Please email Christelle for available times. This house will not last. It is recommended that you pre-apply before the open house.



4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms beautiful back yard Make this Home yours today before someone else gets it first. NEW PICTURES COMING SOON.



You can apply @ www.realatlas.com find the property and click apply now!



Call, Text or Email Christelle for showings ! 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com



Apply on line with - Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.



Here are the things we look/at for in applications:

1. Evictions

2. Landlord References

3. Criminal history (No Felonies)

4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)

5. Credit History



STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,300

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2300

Available August 1, 2019



(RLNE5068876)