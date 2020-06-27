All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

9320 Osceola Street

9320 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Osceola Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home In A Quiet Neighboorhood - All the must Haves are minutes away like Starbucks and Safeway. This location is surrounded by parks, rec centers and family entertainment. Jeffco Schools make this the right place for your kids.

Open House Showings will be scheduled On Sunday Please email Christelle for available times. This house will not last. It is recommended that you pre-apply before the open house.

4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms beautiful back yard Make this Home yours today before someone else gets it first. NEW PICTURES COMING SOON.

You can apply @ www.realatlas.com find the property and click apply now!

Call, Text or Email Christelle for showings ! 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com

Apply on line with - Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No Felonies)
4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,300
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2300
Available August 1, 2019

--

(RLNE5068876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Osceola Street have any available units?
9320 Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 9320 Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Osceola Street pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Osceola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9320 Osceola Street offer parking?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not offer parking.
Does 9320 Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 9320 Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 Osceola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 Osceola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
