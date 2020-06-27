All apartments in Westminster
9044 W. 88th Circle

9044 West 88th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9044 West 88th Circle, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
STANDLEY LAKE/PARK, TOP FLOOR, END UNIT, MOUNTAIN VIEWS, NEW COUNTERS! - Lease to expire 7/31/2020 or extended options available!
Tenant pays separately metered gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Second floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with 990 square feet built in 1985. Top floor and end unit with mountain views. Great complex with lots of open space and grass areas. Community pool. Detached 1 car garage with second reserved off-street space in driveway. Great unit with an open layout from living to dining and kitchen. Nice west facing deck off the dining area. Tile floors in entry, kitchen and baths. The kitchen features new faucet and counters plus oversized pantry. Washer/Dryer in unit. The master bed features a ceiling fan and master bath. Upgraded hardware and fixtures throughout. 6 panel doors and 2" blinds. A fireplace anchors the living room. Lost of natural light. Located near 88th/Wadsworth. Great access to 36/Boulder Turnpike, Broomfield, Boulder and Standley Lake.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5492045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 W. 88th Circle have any available units?
9044 W. 88th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9044 W. 88th Circle have?
Some of 9044 W. 88th Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 W. 88th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9044 W. 88th Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 W. 88th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9044 W. 88th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9044 W. 88th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9044 W. 88th Circle offers parking.
Does 9044 W. 88th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9044 W. 88th Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 W. 88th Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9044 W. 88th Circle has a pool.
Does 9044 W. 88th Circle have accessible units?
No, 9044 W. 88th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 W. 88th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9044 W. 88th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
