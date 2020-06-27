9044 W. 88th Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

STANDLEY LAKE/PARK, TOP FLOOR, END UNIT, MOUNTAIN VIEWS, NEW COUNTERS! - Lease to expire 7/31/2020 or extended options available!

Tenant pays separately metered gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C



Second floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with 990 square feet built in 1985. Top floor and end unit with mountain views. Great complex with lots of open space and grass areas. Community pool. Detached 1 car garage with second reserved off-street space in driveway. Great unit with an open layout from living to dining and kitchen. Nice west facing deck off the dining area. Tile floors in entry, kitchen and baths. The kitchen features new faucet and counters plus oversized pantry. Washer/Dryer in unit. The master bed features a ceiling fan and master bath. Upgraded hardware and fixtures throughout. 6 panel doors and 2" blinds. A fireplace anchors the living room. Lost of natural light. Located near 88th/Wadsworth. Great access to 36/Boulder Turnpike, Broomfield, Boulder and Standley Lake.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5492045)