All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8678 Decatur St. #276,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8678 Decatur St. #276,
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

8678 Decatur St. #276,

8678 North Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8678 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Mountain view condo 3 Bd 2 Ba - Spacious three bedroom with mountain-view half-bath master suite.

Huge Living Area and great location - close to I-25 and HWY 36

This AWESOME condo (with easy access & no stairs) also features:

* Fantastic panoramic views without the yard work!
* Landlord pays water, trash, sewer, landscaping and snow removal.
* upgraded in-unit WASHER AND DRYER
*ample closet space throughout: entry closet, pantry, generous hall linen closet, full sized closet in each bedroom, additional exterior storage
* COVERED BACK PATIO facing a beautiful courtyard with mature trees and mountain views.
* south facing home with windows in the kitchen and dining room.
* Sliding glass doors onto patio off the living room
* WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE
* 2 off street parking spaces with potential of garage space in the future
* CENTRAL AIR cooling with easy to use dial temperature control.

Monthly rent is $1,795.00
Security deposit $1,795.00
Application fee is $45.00
We accept rental assistance voucher like section 8
Pets allowed $50.00 monthly pet rent, $100 non refundable cleaning fee due with deposit.
No smoking

Text Janel to schedule a showing (720) 610-7118

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE4710179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have any available units?
8678 Decatur St. #276, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have?
Some of 8678 Decatur St. #276,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8678 Decatur St. #276, currently offering any rent specials?
8678 Decatur St. #276, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8678 Decatur St. #276, pet-friendly?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, is pet friendly.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, offer parking?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, offers parking.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have a pool?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, does not have a pool.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have accessible units?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, has accessible units.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have units with dishwashers?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College