8666 Decatur South

8666 North Decatur Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8666 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Available for immediate move-in * New vinyl, carpet & fresh neutral color paint * Living room has a wood burning fireplace * Central air conditioning * Includes a stackable washer/dryer * Located on ground level * Open parking with permit * Master bedroom with spacious closet * Large patio area facing the mountains * Water, sewer and trash are included * Great location! Easy access to I-25, I36 Denver and Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8666 Decatur South have any available units?
8666 Decatur South has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8666 Decatur South have?
Some of 8666 Decatur South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8666 Decatur South currently offering any rent specials?
8666 Decatur South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8666 Decatur South pet-friendly?
No, 8666 Decatur South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8666 Decatur South offer parking?
Yes, 8666 Decatur South offers parking.
Does 8666 Decatur South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8666 Decatur South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8666 Decatur South have a pool?
No, 8666 Decatur South does not have a pool.
Does 8666 Decatur South have accessible units?
No, 8666 Decatur South does not have accessible units.
Does 8666 Decatur South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8666 Decatur South has units with dishwashers.
