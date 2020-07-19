8666 Decatur South

Amenities

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Available for immediate move-in * New vinyl, carpet & fresh neutral color paint * Living room has a wood burning fireplace * Central air conditioning * Includes a stackable washer/dryer * Located on ground level * Open parking with permit * Master bedroom with spacious closet * Large patio area facing the mountains * Water, sewer and trash are included * Great location! Easy access to I-25, I36 Denver and Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com