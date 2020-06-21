8657 Clay St. #368

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground tennis court

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade. Newer dishwasher and washer and dryer. This home is within walking distance to Crown Point Academy, and the community features a tennis court and playground. Plenty of parking within the complex or along Clay St.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,450

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,450

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off street

UTILITIES: Tenant pays electricity

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



(RLNE5823719)