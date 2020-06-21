All apartments in Westminster
8657 Clay St. #368

8657 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade. Newer dishwasher and washer and dryer. This home is within walking distance to Crown Point Academy, and the community features a tennis court and playground. Plenty of parking within the complex or along Clay St.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,450
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,450
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off street
UTILITIES: Tenant pays electricity
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5823719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8657 Clay St. #368 have any available units?
8657 Clay St. #368 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8657 Clay St. #368 have?
Some of 8657 Clay St. #368's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8657 Clay St. #368 currently offering any rent specials?
8657 Clay St. #368 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8657 Clay St. #368 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8657 Clay St. #368 is pet friendly.
Does 8657 Clay St. #368 offer parking?
Yes, 8657 Clay St. #368 does offer parking.
Does 8657 Clay St. #368 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8657 Clay St. #368 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8657 Clay St. #368 have a pool?
No, 8657 Clay St. #368 does not have a pool.
Does 8657 Clay St. #368 have accessible units?
No, 8657 Clay St. #368 does not have accessible units.
Does 8657 Clay St. #368 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8657 Clay St. #368 has units with dishwashers.
