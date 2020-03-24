All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 29 2019

8470 Decatur St Apt 92

8470 Decatur St · No Longer Available
Location

8470 Decatur St, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Top floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 888 Sq Ft condo available for rent. This home spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, eat in Dining, vaulted ceilings with an open layout, Pergo hardwood floors, and fireplace for your comfort. Covered balcony overlooks courtyard with views of the mountains! Master provides walk in closet, master bath and an in-unit washer/dryer. Offers easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstate I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and the new G-line that provides an alternative option to visit both Downtown Denver and Boulder!

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.
Roommates: (3 non-related adults will be considered roommates). There will be an additional Security Deposit equaling 1.5 times the Security Deposit for 3 roommates. NO more than 3 non-related adults will be allowed to occupy the property.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric.
Included in rent: Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water, Sewer, Tennis Courts

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

