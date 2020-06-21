Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking online portal

8335 W. 90th Pl. Available 06/25/20 Condo in Great Westminster Location Right Along Greenbelt Walkway! - Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located right off Wadsworth for an easy commute to Denver or Broomfield! Upon entering you walk into a spacious living area with open kitchen concept and vaulted ceiling. There is a wood-burning fireplace, 1 assigned parking space, two full bathrooms and a bonus upper balcony office space. You will love the private patio and the greenbelt walkway out your front door!



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets. Small dogs only. Cats will not be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Cats Allowed



