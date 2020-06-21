All apartments in Westminster
8335 W. 90th Pl.

8335 West 90th Place · (970) 500-5527
Location

8335 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8335 W. 90th Pl. · Avail. Jun 25

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
online portal
8335 W. 90th Pl. Available 06/25/20 Condo in Great Westminster Location Right Along Greenbelt Walkway! - Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located right off Wadsworth for an easy commute to Denver or Broomfield! Upon entering you walk into a spacious living area with open kitchen concept and vaulted ceiling. There is a wood-burning fireplace, 1 assigned parking space, two full bathrooms and a bonus upper balcony office space. You will love the private patio and the greenbelt walkway out your front door!

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets. Small dogs only. Cats will not be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

