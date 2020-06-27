All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

8025 W 106th Ave

8025 West 106th Avenue
Location

8025 West 106th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Visit PmiMileHigh dot com for more info including a video walk-through tour.

This breathtaking 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath, 6192 sq ft ranch home with 3 car garage (non-covenant controlled) is available for rent. This home includes so many amazing touches including Travertine tile, soft close cabinets, plaster wall texture, upgraded tile, dark stain wood trim and door, textured carpet and stamped concrete to create a very high-end style home. The living room is bright with vaulted ceilings, stunning fireplace surrounded by built ins with large windows overlooking an unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains. Kitchen includes industrial, chef style Stainless appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, granite counters and a massive island/breakfast bar making for a breathtaking kitchen. The Master Suite includes french door accessing covered patio, Dual vanities, 5 piece master bath and oversize custom cedar wood walk in closet. Flexible office/bedroom space shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the third bedroom, to finish off the main floor. The Basement offers 2 separate staircases entrances with a optional mother-in-law suite, including a gorgeous great room, fabulous secondary kitchen with stainless steel, Corian counter tops and glass tile back splash. Additional 2 bedrooms plus 2 full baths and a second full laundry room with washer and dryer. Also enjoy a over sized entertainment room with a pool table that would be great to use as a movie room or as an additional family area. Enjoy the tranquility of open spaces all around on your private covered patio looking out on the gorgeous view of the mountains. This home includes 2 washer, 2 dryer, Cooling system and is located in a prime location just minutes from hwy 36 to assure easy access to Denver or Boulder.

Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.
Roommates: (3 non-related adults will be considered roommates). There will be an additional Security Deposit equaling 1.5 times the Security Deposit for 3 roommates. NO more than 3 non-related adults will be allowed to occupy the property. Pets are subject to owners approval.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, Water, trash and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 W 106th Ave have any available units?
8025 W 106th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 W 106th Ave have?
Some of 8025 W 106th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 W 106th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8025 W 106th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 W 106th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8025 W 106th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8025 W 106th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8025 W 106th Ave offers parking.
Does 8025 W 106th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8025 W 106th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 W 106th Ave have a pool?
No, 8025 W 106th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8025 W 106th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8025 W 106th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 W 106th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 W 106th Ave has units with dishwashers.
