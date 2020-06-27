8025 W 106th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room

Visit PmiMileHigh dot com for more info including a video walk-through tour.



This breathtaking 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath, 6192 sq ft ranch home with 3 car garage (non-covenant controlled) is available for rent. This home includes so many amazing touches including Travertine tile, soft close cabinets, plaster wall texture, upgraded tile, dark stain wood trim and door, textured carpet and stamped concrete to create a very high-end style home. The living room is bright with vaulted ceilings, stunning fireplace surrounded by built ins with large windows overlooking an unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains. Kitchen includes industrial, chef style Stainless appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, granite counters and a massive island/breakfast bar making for a breathtaking kitchen. The Master Suite includes french door accessing covered patio, Dual vanities, 5 piece master bath and oversize custom cedar wood walk in closet. Flexible office/bedroom space shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the third bedroom, to finish off the main floor. The Basement offers 2 separate staircases entrances with a optional mother-in-law suite, including a gorgeous great room, fabulous secondary kitchen with stainless steel, Corian counter tops and glass tile back splash. Additional 2 bedrooms plus 2 full baths and a second full laundry room with washer and dryer. Also enjoy a over sized entertainment room with a pool table that would be great to use as a movie room or as an additional family area. Enjoy the tranquility of open spaces all around on your private covered patio looking out on the gorgeous view of the mountains. This home includes 2 washer, 2 dryer, Cooling system and is located in a prime location just minutes from hwy 36 to assure easy access to Denver or Boulder.



Property is shown by appointment only.



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Roommates: (3 non-related adults will be considered roommates). There will be an additional Security Deposit equaling 1.5 times the Security Deposit for 3 roommates. NO more than 3 non-related adults will be allowed to occupy the property. Pets are subject to owners approval.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, Water, trash and electric.