All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7800 Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7800 Grove St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 Grove St

7800 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7800 Grove Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large Brick Ranch House w/ Basement on Corner Lot - Property Id: 95744

Bright and spacious ranch home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on main level. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. The main living areas are spacious and have been updated with new paint, new carpet and flooring.

This home has a large basement that has a quarter bath along with ample storage and/or recreational space.

* W/D hookups
* Private drive-way and ample off-street parking
* Large fenced yard
* Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent required)
* NO AirBnB rentals, No smoking, No growing marijuana

Tenant pays following utilities: water/sewer, trash, gas/electric, and cable/internet.

Conveniently located near Hwy 36, I-25, I-76 and I-70. Minutes to Downtown, Rino, Highlands, and Midtown development with brewery, coffee shop, and more on the way. Close to elementary school, grocery store, gas station, shopping etc.

Security deposit of $1900 and first month's rent due upon acceptance of application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95744
Property Id 95744

(RLNE4641929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Grove St have any available units?
7800 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Grove St have?
Some of 7800 Grove St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Grove St offer parking?
No, 7800 Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 7800 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Grove St have a pool?
No, 7800 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 7800 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Grove St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College