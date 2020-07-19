7800 Grove St

Amenities
Large Brick Ranch House w/ Basement on Corner Lot - Property Id: 95744
Bright and spacious ranch home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on main level. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. The main living areas are spacious and have been updated with new paint, new carpet and flooring.
This home has a large basement that has a quarter bath along with ample storage and/or recreational space.
* W/D hookups
* Private drive-way and ample off-street parking
* Large fenced yard
* Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent required)
* NO AirBnB rentals, No smoking, No growing marijuana
Tenant pays following utilities: water/sewer, trash, gas/electric, and cable/internet.
Conveniently located near Hwy 36, I-25, I-76 and I-70. Minutes to Downtown, Rino, Highlands, and Midtown development with brewery, coffee shop, and more on the way. Close to elementary school, grocery store, gas station, shopping etc.
Security deposit of $1900 and first month's rent due upon acceptance of application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95744
