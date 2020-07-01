7684 Raleigh Street

Amenities

Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! This two bedroom, one bath home located in Westminster, CO has been updated with brand new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Enjoy a large fully fenced backyard, along with a single car detached garage. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a good sized living room equipped with a large window to let in plenty of natural light. From the living room you can go straight ahead toward the kitchen and eat-in dining room with a refrigerator, stove and oven, microwave and a full sized washer (NO dryer but does have dryer hookup). Towards the back of the home is where you will find the full bathroom, and two good sized bedrooms with full closets. Water/sewer included in the rent. Do not miss out on this great opportunity, give us a call today to view this home in person! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990