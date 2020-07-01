All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

7684 Raleigh Street

7684 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Westminster
Southeast Westminster
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

7684 Raleigh Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! This two bedroom, one bath home located in Westminster, CO has been updated with brand new carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Enjoy a large fully fenced backyard, along with a single car detached garage. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a good sized living room equipped with a large window to let in plenty of natural light. From the living room you can go straight ahead toward the kitchen and eat-in dining room with a refrigerator, stove and oven, microwave and a full sized washer (NO dryer but does have dryer hookup). Towards the back of the home is where you will find the full bathroom, and two good sized bedrooms with full closets. Water/sewer included in the rent. Do not miss out on this great opportunity, give us a call today to view this home in person! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7684 Raleigh Street have any available units?
7684 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7684 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 7684 Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7684 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
7684 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7684 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7684 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 7684 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 7684 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 7684 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7684 Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7684 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 7684 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 7684 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 7684 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7684 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7684 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

