7401 Bradburn Blv.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



An upper unit within an up/down duplex (only 1 neighbor downstairs, unlike an apartment or townhouse) on a big sunny corner lot with gardening and R&R. Near Harris, Wolff and Sunset parks. Within walking distance from the B Line Light Rail that takes you downtown in minutes, very close to and from 36 and Regis University, Westminster Art district and the Highlands, short walk to Hidden Lake and Hidden Lake Park.

- 1,250 Sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 big full bath

- Hardwood floor and newer carpet in bedrooms

- Newer windows, fridge, and microwave. Washer and dryer included. Patio in front and back.

- A large carport offers space for your vehicles. Separate storage space off of the carport. Lots of parking and a big empty lot for gardening and R&R. No smoking of any kind.

- Westminster school district: Elementary: Westminster; Middle: Shaw Heights; Senior: Westminster



- RENT: $1, 550/month. DEPOSIT: $1,550. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. A combined monthly income of $4650 or more is required. All utilities will be paid by tenants and split with lower unit tenant 50/50. First-month rent and security deposits are required. The unit will be reserved after the first-month rent and security deposit is paid. Credit/Background check is required but perfect credit is not required. A recent (within 3 months) credit report is required with the application. 1 Pet is allowed under 45 lbs with a pet deposit of $500.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v4k7fn8Qmxn



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tour



(RLNE5713351)