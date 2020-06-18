All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

7401 Bradburn Blv

7401 Bradburn Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

An upper unit within an up/down duplex (only 1 neighbor downstairs, unlike an apartment or townhouse) on a big sunny corner lot with gardening and R&R. Near Harris, Wolff and Sunset parks. Within walking distance from the B Line Light Rail that takes you downtown in minutes, very close to and from 36 and Regis University, Westminster Art district and the Highlands, short walk to Hidden Lake and Hidden Lake Park.
- 1,250 Sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 big full bath
- Hardwood floor and newer carpet in bedrooms
- Newer windows, fridge, and microwave. Washer and dryer included. Patio in front and back.
- A large carport offers space for your vehicles. Separate storage space off of the carport. Lots of parking and a big empty lot for gardening and R&R. No smoking of any kind.
- Westminster school district: Elementary: Westminster; Middle: Shaw Heights; Senior: Westminster

- RENT: $1, 550/month. DEPOSIT: $1,550. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. A combined monthly income of $4650 or more is required. All utilities will be paid by tenants and split with lower unit tenant 50/50. First-month rent and security deposits are required. The unit will be reserved after the first-month rent and security deposit is paid. Credit/Background check is required but perfect credit is not required. A recent (within 3 months) credit report is required with the application. 1 Pet is allowed under 45 lbs with a pet deposit of $500.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v4k7fn8Qmxn

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tour

(RLNE5713351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7401 Bradburn Blv have any available units?
7401 Bradburn Blv has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Bradburn Blv have?
Some of 7401 Bradburn Blv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Bradburn Blv currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Bradburn Blv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Bradburn Blv pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Bradburn Blv is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Bradburn Blv offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Bradburn Blv does offer parking.
Does 7401 Bradburn Blv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 Bradburn Blv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Bradburn Blv have a pool?
No, 7401 Bradburn Blv does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Bradburn Blv have accessible units?
No, 7401 Bradburn Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Bradburn Blv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 Bradburn Blv has units with dishwashers.

