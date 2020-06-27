All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM

7165 Stuart Street

7165 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

7165 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home! This great apartment home is part of a quiet QuadPlex building on a quiet street as well, as there is a dead end a little way down from the apt. home. Enjoy having a covered garage for your car, and NO MORE LAUNDRY MATS!

We plan to update apartment with new paint throughout apartment with a light gray and soft white to help brighten up the rooms! Paint you see now is actual paint now.

Section 8 Approved

Garage:
- 1 Car Detached Garage

Apartment Home Details:
- Garden Level Unit
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 734 sq. ft.
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Tub/Shower
- Smoke Free
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Cable & Internet Ready
- Electric Range & Oven
- Carpet - Linoleum - Tile

Utilities:
-Water, Sewer, Trash (included in rent)

-*Tenant pays electric, gas, tv, internet

Rental Requirements:
-No evictions with in past 7 years
-No felonies with in past 7 years
-No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies
-Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)
- Minimum Credit Score of 550, if lower than 550 we can accept a co-signer. Each applicants credit scores will be added together and divided by # of applicants to get House Hold Credit Score.

Security Deposit: $1,395 WAC

Pet Friendly!
-Limit 2 Pets Per Household (some breed restrictions)
-$250 Pet Security Deposit
-$25 Pet Mo. Rent (per pet)

Call Claire at (720) 295-7098 to schedule a showing!

$30 Application Fee
Apply today at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

BW Real Estate
Fueled by Your Vision
720-441-2613

*All information deemed reliable: Tenant must verify*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7165 Stuart Street have any available units?
7165 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7165 Stuart Street have?
Some of 7165 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7165 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
7165 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7165 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7165 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 7165 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 7165 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 7165 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7165 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7165 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 7165 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 7165 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 7165 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7165 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7165 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
