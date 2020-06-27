7165 Stuart Street

Amenities
Welcome home! This great apartment home is part of a quiet QuadPlex building on a quiet street as well, as there is a dead end a little way down from the apt. home. Enjoy having a covered garage for your car, and NO MORE LAUNDRY MATS!
We plan to update apartment with new paint throughout apartment with a light gray and soft white to help brighten up the rooms! Paint you see now is actual paint now.
Section 8 Approved
Garage:
- 1 Car Detached Garage
Apartment Home Details:
- Garden Level Unit
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 734 sq. ft.
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Tub/Shower
- Smoke Free
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Cable & Internet Ready
- Electric Range & Oven
- Carpet - Linoleum - Tile
Utilities:
-Water, Sewer, Trash (included in rent)
-*Tenant pays electric, gas, tv, internet
Rental Requirements:
-No evictions with in past 7 years
-No felonies with in past 7 years
-No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies
-Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)
- Minimum Credit Score of 550, if lower than 550 we can accept a co-signer. Each applicants credit scores will be added together and divided by # of applicants to get House Hold Credit Score.
Security Deposit: $1,395 WAC
Pet Friendly!
-Limit 2 Pets Per Household (some breed restrictions)
-$250 Pet Security Deposit
-$25 Pet Mo. Rent (per pet)
Call Claire at (720) 295-7098 to schedule a showing!
$30 Application Fee
Apply today at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
BW Real Estate
720-441-2613
*All information deemed reliable: Tenant must verify*