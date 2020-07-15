All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:40 PM

7091 Hooker Street 204

7091 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

7091 Hooker Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * NO pets allowed * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Large 1 bed apartment in Westminster * Huge bedroom with large closet * New carpet, new vinyl and new paint throughout * Wall mounted A/C unit in living room * Open living space with a lot of natural light * Secured entrance at building * Coin-operated laundry on site in building * Reserved off-street parking space included * Water/sewer, trash, heat and grounds maintenance included in rent * Extra storage unit included * Paid security deposit can hold home for up to three weeks * Ready for immediate move-in * High demand home - hurry! * Located 1/2 block from the light rail station * Note: the fireplace is decorative only Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have any available units?
7091 Hooker Street 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have?
Some of 7091 Hooker Street 204's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 Hooker Street 204 currently offering any rent specials?
7091 Hooker Street 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 Hooker Street 204 pet-friendly?
No, 7091 Hooker Street 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 offer parking?
Yes, 7091 Hooker Street 204 offers parking.
Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7091 Hooker Street 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have a pool?
No, 7091 Hooker Street 204 does not have a pool.
Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have accessible units?
No, 7091 Hooker Street 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 Hooker Street 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7091 Hooker Street 204 has units with dishwashers.
