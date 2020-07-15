7091 Hooker Street 204

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * NO pets allowed * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Large 1 bed apartment in Westminster * Huge bedroom with large closet * New carpet, new vinyl and new paint throughout * Wall mounted A/C unit in living room * Open living space with a lot of natural light * Secured entrance at building * Coin-operated laundry on site in building * Reserved off-street parking space included * Water/sewer, trash, heat and grounds maintenance included in rent * Extra storage unit included * Paid security deposit can hold home for up to three weeks * Ready for immediate move-in * High demand home - hurry! * Located 1/2 block from the light rail station * Note: the fireplace is decorative only Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com