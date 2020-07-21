All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CO
6950 Clay Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

6950 Clay Street

6950 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

6950 Clay Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Clay Street have any available units?
6950 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 6950 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6950 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 6950 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 6950 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6950 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6950 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
