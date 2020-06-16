All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CO
6221 W 110th Avenue
6221 W 110th Avenue

6221 West 110th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6221 West 110th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED HOME IN BROOMFIELD - Available NOW - You don't want to miss out on seeing this great home in Broomfield. The location, the fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location a desire.
The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a living space on the main floor. In the finished basement you'll find another living space with built-in bookshelves and an additional bonus room.
The house is comfortable and welcoming with different living spaces, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops.
There is plenty of space in this 2500 square foot home. The fenced back yard is huge and catches plenty of sunlight. The home has a 2 car attached garage.

Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing: 720-583-4369.

(RLNE4978718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 W 110th Avenue have any available units?
6221 W 110th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 W 110th Avenue have?
Some of 6221 W 110th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 W 110th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6221 W 110th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 W 110th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 W 110th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6221 W 110th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6221 W 110th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6221 W 110th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 W 110th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 W 110th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6221 W 110th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6221 W 110th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6221 W 110th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 W 110th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 W 110th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
