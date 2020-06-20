6218 West 92nd Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This one you do not want to miss! It is completely remodeled and it is beautiful!! You will not be disappointed with the new flooring, granite counters,glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, stunning tile throughout and much more!! Open floor plan with a beautiful butcher block bar off the kitchen for casual dining and entertaining. . THIS IMMACULATE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a spacious walk in closet off the master bedroom. Wait there is more! 2 car garage, fenced yard on a large lot is perfect for your dog! Close to new downtown Westminster development., Flatiron mall, and much more. Super easy access to Hwy 36./Boulder Turnpike Did I mention it is available now?? This home feels like it is brand new and so clean!! $2250.00 plus utilities plus $2250.00 deposit. Pet Deposit is additional. No Smoking.. $55.00 application fee per adult, go to renters warehouse .com or call 970-412-9324 or 720-903-2447 for showing.