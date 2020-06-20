All apartments in Westminster
6218 West 92nd Plaza

6218 West 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6218 West 92nd Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Trendwood and Franklin Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This one you do not want to miss! It is completely remodeled and it is beautiful!! You will not be disappointed with the new flooring, granite counters,glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, stunning tile throughout and much more!! Open floor plan with a beautiful butcher block bar off the kitchen for casual dining and entertaining. . THIS IMMACULATE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a spacious walk in closet off the master bedroom. Wait there is more! 2 car garage, fenced yard on a large lot is perfect for your dog! Close to new downtown Westminster development., Flatiron mall, and much more. Super easy access to Hwy 36./Boulder Turnpike Did I mention it is available now?? This home feels like it is brand new and so clean!! $2250.00 plus utilities plus $2250.00 deposit. Pet Deposit is additional. No Smoking.. $55.00 application fee per adult, go to renters warehouse .com or call 970-412-9324 or 720-903-2447 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have any available units?
6218 West 92nd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have?
Some of 6218 West 92nd Plaza's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 West 92nd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6218 West 92nd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 West 92nd Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6218 West 92nd Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 6218 West 92nd Plaza offers parking.
Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 West 92nd Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have a pool?
No, 6218 West 92nd Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6218 West 92nd Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 West 92nd Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 West 92nd Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
