All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5721 W 111th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5721 W 111th Ave
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:23 PM

5721 W 111th Ave

5721 West 111th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5721 West 111th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious House near Uptown Westminster, CO - Property Id: 131230

Updated 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath house, 1882 Sq. Ft., with upstairs living room and dining room and a big family room downstairs. New paint, brand new carpet, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large kitchen with new refrigerator, new dishwasher, stove and microwave and lots of cabinet space. Dryer on premises and washer hookup. Deck overlooks fenced private backyard and shade trees. Large attached 2-car garage with lots of storage space/shelves. Central AC and new high-efficiency gas furnace. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to Sheridan Blvd., Hwy 36, Boulder, and Denver. Close to bike path, walk to park and tennis court and school.

This home is in the Sheridan Green subdivision. One of the most coveted neighborhoods. It is 5-minutes to Uptown Westminster and 20-minutes from Boulder. Non-smoking only. No Pets, and no housing vouchers. Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131230
Property Id 131230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 W 111th Ave have any available units?
5721 W 111th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 W 111th Ave have?
Some of 5721 W 111th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 W 111th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5721 W 111th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 W 111th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5721 W 111th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5721 W 111th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5721 W 111th Ave offers parking.
Does 5721 W 111th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 W 111th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 W 111th Ave have a pool?
No, 5721 W 111th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5721 W 111th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5721 W 111th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 W 111th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 W 111th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College