5721 W 111th Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Spacious House near Uptown Westminster, CO - Property Id: 131230



Updated 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath house, 1882 Sq. Ft., with upstairs living room and dining room and a big family room downstairs. New paint, brand new carpet, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large kitchen with new refrigerator, new dishwasher, stove and microwave and lots of cabinet space. Dryer on premises and washer hookup. Deck overlooks fenced private backyard and shade trees. Large attached 2-car garage with lots of storage space/shelves. Central AC and new high-efficiency gas furnace. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to Sheridan Blvd., Hwy 36, Boulder, and Denver. Close to bike path, walk to park and tennis court and school.



This home is in the Sheridan Green subdivision. One of the most coveted neighborhoods. It is 5-minutes to Uptown Westminster and 20-minutes from Boulder. Non-smoking only. No Pets, and no housing vouchers. Available now.

No Pets Allowed



