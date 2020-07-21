5711 W. 92nd Avenue Apt. #11

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Cozy 3 BD/2 BA Apartment in Westminster - Available 21 January - This cozy 3 BD/2 BA apartment creates a spacious feel with two living rooms on separate levels. Two of the bedrooms are situated in the upstairs area, and the third is in the lower level of the home. The kitchen has been recently renovated with white shaker cabinets and quartz counter tops. New quality carpeting has been installed as well. The property offers unique access from a front door or the fenced-in patio in the back of the apartment that is adjacent to outside parking.



The apartment is ideally located near restaurants, shopping centers, bus stops, parks, and schools. Extremely easy access to Highway 36 for travel to Boulder or Denver. Even though it is near highways, the neighborhood is tucked-away, allowing for a peaceful and quiet atmosphere.



Pets negotiable.



Contact our office at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4205778)