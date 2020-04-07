Amenities

5542 W. 72nd Drive Available 12/02/19 Welcome to Historic Shoenberg Farms! Beautiful 3BR/3BA Townhome Features Beautiful Kitchen & 2 Car Attached Garage! - Gorgeous Townhome Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in the Picturesque Shoenberg Farms Community. Beautiful Dark Laminate Flooring and 9 Foot Ceilings Welcome you into this Stunning Home. Main Level Offers an Open Floor Plan with Spacious Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops and Tons of Cabinets, including a Pantry Height Cabinet. Living Room Features Gas Fireplace and opens into Kitchen and Dining Area. 1/2 Bathroom Conveniently Located on Main Level of Home. Large Master Bedroom Offers Private 5-Piece Bathroom with Walk-In Closet! Rare 2 Car Attached Garage make this Townhome a Special Find!! Full Sized Washer and Dryer In-Unit.



Trash/Recycling Included.



EZ Access to Highway 36 Boulder and Denver Commute and Moments from Sheridan Blvd. Close to Shopping, Commuter Train and Community Park. This beautiful home will not last long!!!



Application Requirements:

620 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Available December! Please contact Thuy @ 720-435-1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.- a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



(RLNE2716638)