Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5542 W. 72nd Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

5542 W. 72nd Drive

5542 West 72nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5542 West 72nd Drive, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5542 W. 72nd Drive Available 12/02/19 Welcome to Historic Shoenberg Farms! Beautiful 3BR/3BA Townhome Features Beautiful Kitchen & 2 Car Attached Garage! - Gorgeous Townhome Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in the Picturesque Shoenberg Farms Community. Beautiful Dark Laminate Flooring and 9 Foot Ceilings Welcome you into this Stunning Home. Main Level Offers an Open Floor Plan with Spacious Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops and Tons of Cabinets, including a Pantry Height Cabinet. Living Room Features Gas Fireplace and opens into Kitchen and Dining Area. 1/2 Bathroom Conveniently Located on Main Level of Home. Large Master Bedroom Offers Private 5-Piece Bathroom with Walk-In Closet! Rare 2 Car Attached Garage make this Townhome a Special Find!! Full Sized Washer and Dryer In-Unit.

Trash/Recycling Included.

EZ Access to Highway 36 Boulder and Denver Commute and Moments from Sheridan Blvd. Close to Shopping, Commuter Train and Community Park. This beautiful home will not last long!!!

Application Requirements:
620 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Available December! Please contact Thuy @ 720-435-1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!

This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.- a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

(RLNE2716638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have any available units?
5542 W. 72nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have?
Some of 5542 W. 72nd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 W. 72nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5542 W. 72nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 W. 72nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 W. 72nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5542 W. 72nd Drive offers parking.
Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 W. 72nd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have a pool?
No, 5542 W. 72nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 5542 W. 72nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 W. 72nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 W. 72nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

