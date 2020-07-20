Amenities

Beautiful, Fully Furnished, Rustic home available for short term/Corporate lease in Westminster Colorado's, Cotton Creek neighborhood!



$3275.00 - Short Term/Corporate Lease: 6 months or less with a 30 day minimum (includes all utilities)



3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2789 sq. ft home with 2 car garage



4435 W 111th Ave

Westminster, CO 80031



The home has 2,789 square feet of living space, allowing you plenty of room to spread out and comfortably relax. The property has beautiful hardwood floors and a Stunning Gourmet Kitchen offering Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Great room has great natural lighting with beautiful rustic design, including Fireplace, leather furniture, flat screen TV, Dining table for 6 and vaulted ceilings to create a very open feel. The main level Master retreat offers a Custom Bathroom, Walk in Closet and direct access to 6-person hot tub to relieve your tension in custom built sun room. Both the Sun room and Great room access a massive deck, in the backyard, with a 6-person patio table and built in outdoor kitchen that is overlooks a large park with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and a cozy loft overlooking the great room. Finally, the full-size basement has built in bar, 2 refrigerators, fireplace, and a lounge area perfect for watching movies. Relaxation awaits you at the end of adventure-filled day in Denver or the Rocky Mountains!



ADDITIONAL DETAILS



Key Residence Features:

Master Suite: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed

Blu ray players

Fully equipped kitchen coffee maker, misc. appliances, dishware and flatware

Central heating

Propane BBQ grill

Washer and dryer

Bikes

Linens and towels



Amenities include:

Cable TV

Wi-Fi



The First month's rent and security deposit are required prior to move in, and must be available before signing lease.



Pet approval conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. This covers criminal, credit and eviction checks. To review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online please go to:

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



Shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, then please visit our site at www.PMIMilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.



