Last updated March 19 2019

4435 W 111th Ave

4435 W 111th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4435 W 111th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, Fully Furnished, Rustic home available for short term/Corporate lease in Westminster Colorado's, Cotton Creek neighborhood!

$3275.00 - Short Term/Corporate Lease: 6 months or less with a 30 day minimum (includes all utilities)

3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2789 sq. ft home with 2 car garage

4435 W 111th Ave
Westminster, CO 80031

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

The home has 2,789 square feet of living space, allowing you plenty of room to spread out and comfortably relax. The property has beautiful hardwood floors and a Stunning Gourmet Kitchen offering Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Great room has great natural lighting with beautiful rustic design, including Fireplace, leather furniture, flat screen TV, Dining table for 6 and vaulted ceilings to create a very open feel. The main level Master retreat offers a Custom Bathroom, Walk in Closet and direct access to 6-person hot tub to relieve your tension in custom built sun room. Both the Sun room and Great room access a massive deck, in the backyard, with a 6-person patio table and built in outdoor kitchen that is overlooks a large park with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and a cozy loft overlooking the great room. Finally, the full-size basement has built in bar, 2 refrigerators, fireplace, and a lounge area perfect for watching movies. Relaxation awaits you at the end of adventure-filled day in Denver or the Rocky Mountains!

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Key Residence Features:
Master Suite: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed
Blu ray players
Fully equipped kitchen coffee maker, misc. appliances, dishware and flatware
Central heating
Propane BBQ grill
Washer and dryer
Bikes
Linens and towels

Amenities include:
Cable TV
Wi-Fi

The First month's rent and security deposit are required prior to move in, and must be available before signing lease.

Pet approval conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. This covers criminal, credit and eviction checks. To review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online please go to:
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

Shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, then please visit our site at www.PMIMilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.

PMI Mile High
13336 Franklin St., Thornton, CO 80241
Phone: (303) 536-8711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

