4365 W 118th Place
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4365 W 118th Place

4365 West 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4365 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED townhome in Bradburn - This is a beautiful, must-see modern Townhome in Bradburn! This perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath comes with many upgrades. An amazing kitchen with Granite Countertops, Updated lighting. Glass backsplash, Touch Activated Kitchen Faucet. Legrand Light Switches, Upgraded Modern Lighting throughout the home, Smart Thermostat, USB charging switches, Samsung Washer/Dryer. 1520 sq ft above ground with an additional 760 in the full unfinished basement. This home is the perfect space for any family. Awesome community with tennis/basketball court, outdoor pools, and parks. Quick walk to restaurants/shops/Whole Foods & open space/trails.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5441290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 W 118th Place have any available units?
4365 W 118th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 W 118th Place have?
Some of 4365 W 118th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 W 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4365 W 118th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 W 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 W 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4365 W 118th Place offer parking?
No, 4365 W 118th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4365 W 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 W 118th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 W 118th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4365 W 118th Place has a pool.
Does 4365 W 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 4365 W 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 W 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4365 W 118th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

