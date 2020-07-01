4365 W 118th Place

Amenities

FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED townhome in Bradburn - This is a beautiful, must-see modern Townhome in Bradburn! This perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath comes with many upgrades. An amazing kitchen with Granite Countertops, Updated lighting. Glass backsplash, Touch Activated Kitchen Faucet. Legrand Light Switches, Upgraded Modern Lighting throughout the home, Smart Thermostat, USB charging switches, Samsung Washer/Dryer. 1520 sq ft above ground with an additional 760 in the full unfinished basement. This home is the perfect space for any family. Awesome community with tennis/basketball court, outdoor pools, and parks. Quick walk to restaurants/shops/Whole Foods & open space/trails.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5441290)