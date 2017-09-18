Amenities

3270 W 114th Circle #A Available 08/27/19 Three Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Westminster - Gorgeous townhome on a lake with mountain views. Very high ceilings and a wall of windows on the lake. Balcony with furniture on the lake, second outside seating area in the back. Big bedrooms. Large den downstairs. Garage door opener. Wood floors in main living area. 700 sf of storage in unfinished basement. Surrounded by hiking trails around 5 lakes cascading down the hills. Washer, dryer, fridg included. HOA maintains exterior. $2150 for 8 months, then $2300 thereafter.



(RLNE5115100)