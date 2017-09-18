All apartments in Westminster
3270 W 114th Circle #A
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3270 W 114th Circle #A

3270 West 114th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3270 West 114th Circle, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
3270 W 114th Circle #A Available 08/27/19 Three Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Westminster - Gorgeous townhome on a lake with mountain views. Very high ceilings and a wall of windows on the lake. Balcony with furniture on the lake, second outside seating area in the back. Big bedrooms. Large den downstairs. Garage door opener. Wood floors in main living area. 700 sf of storage in unfinished basement. Surrounded by hiking trails around 5 lakes cascading down the hills. Washer, dryer, fridg included. HOA maintains exterior. $2150 for 8 months, then $2300 thereafter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

