Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

3052 W 107th Pl Unit F

3052 West 107th Place · (303) 588-1739
Location

3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fabulously remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, new lighting, more than ample cabinet space and separate dining room with sliders to back yard with storage unit. Separate family room on lower level. 2 BD up and One down. New front load washer and dryer in downstairs bath. This is a great one and won't last. Clubhouse has pool! Available August 2, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information please call Roberts and Sons, LLC @ 303-588-1739, ask for Lisa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have any available units?
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have?
Some of 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F offer parking?
No, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F has a pool.
Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have accessible units?
No, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 W 107th Pl Unit F has units with dishwashers.
