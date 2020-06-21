3052 W 107th Pl Unit F

Amenities

Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fabulously remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, new lighting, more than ample cabinet space and separate dining room with sliders to back yard with storage unit. Separate family room on lower level. 2 BD up and One down. New front load washer and dryer in downstairs bath. This is a great one and won't last. Clubhouse has pool! Available August 2, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information please call Roberts and Sons, LLC @ 303-588-1739, ask for Lisa.