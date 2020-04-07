3051 Craft Way

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114946.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is just down the street from the new light rail line opening July 25th. This condo has brand new carpet and paint throughout. This property has 2 floors with a total of 978 square feet of living space.



The living room has a wood burning stove. The kitchen includes all appliances and has a pantry perfect for extra storage. This condo has a washer and dryer in unit as well.



This condo comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and has a large storage room for extra storage.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



