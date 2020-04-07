All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 3051 Craft Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
3051 Craft Way
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

3051 Craft Way

3051 Craft Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3051 Craft Way, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114946.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is just down the street from the new light rail line opening July 25th. This condo has brand new carpet and paint throughout. This property has 2 floors with a total of 978 square feet of living space.

The living room has a wood burning stove. The kitchen includes all appliances and has a pantry perfect for extra storage. This condo has a washer and dryer in unit as well.

This condo comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and has a large storage room for extra storage.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1114946.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Craft Way have any available units?
3051 Craft Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Craft Way have?
Some of 3051 Craft Way's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Craft Way currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Craft Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Craft Way pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Craft Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3051 Craft Way offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Craft Way offers parking.
Does 3051 Craft Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 Craft Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Craft Way have a pool?
No, 3051 Craft Way does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Craft Way have accessible units?
No, 3051 Craft Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Craft Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Craft Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College