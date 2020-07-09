2833 West 119th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1261289.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Westminster will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!



The condo comes with a full living, dining room, and a gorgeous kitchen with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, access to a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center, and a washer and dryer. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Stratford Park. Also near by are Starbucks, Boondocks Food & Fun, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more dining/shopping options. Travel is easy with access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



