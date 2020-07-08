2458 West 111th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Owner loved home with attention to detail. Vaulted ceilings, light and airy feel. Newer paint throughout. Newer tile and carpet. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances(less than two years old!) with a dining area. This is a four bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood. The master bedroom has a master bath with vanity. The basement is semi-finished for extra living space. Take advantage of the two car garage and extra bike storage. The large yard is lovely in the spring with a patio, raised garden beds with drip irrigation, and it is fully fenced. Solar Panels will help with your electrical bills. Quiet street with in walking distance to a neighborhood park, trails, and open space. Owner will accept up to two dogs, with a non-refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet. Schedule a showing today!