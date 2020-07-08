All apartments in Westminster
2458 West 111th Place

Location

2458 West 111th Place, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e9d269006 ----
Owner loved home with attention to detail. Vaulted ceilings, light and airy feel. Newer paint throughout. Newer tile and carpet. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances(less than two years old!) with a dining area. This is a four bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood. The master bedroom has a master bath with vanity. The basement is semi-finished for extra living space. Take advantage of the two car garage and extra bike storage. The large yard is lovely in the spring with a patio, raised garden beds with drip irrigation, and it is fully fenced. Solar Panels will help with your electrical bills. Quiet street with in walking distance to a neighborhood park, trails, and open space. Owner will accept up to two dogs, with a non-refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 West 111th Place have any available units?
2458 West 111th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2458 West 111th Place have?
Some of 2458 West 111th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 West 111th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2458 West 111th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 West 111th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2458 West 111th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2458 West 111th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2458 West 111th Place offers parking.
Does 2458 West 111th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 West 111th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 West 111th Place have a pool?
No, 2458 West 111th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2458 West 111th Place have accessible units?
No, 2458 West 111th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 West 111th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 West 111th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

