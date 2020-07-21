All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 1481 West 135th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
1481 West 135th Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:44 PM

1481 West 135th Drive

1481 West 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1481 West 135th Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westminster will welcome you with 1,236 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio and deck in the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Quails Crossing Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Arapahoe Ridge Elementary School, West Lake Middle School, and Legacy High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 West 135th Drive have any available units?
1481 West 135th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 West 135th Drive have?
Some of 1481 West 135th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 West 135th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1481 West 135th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 West 135th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 West 135th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1481 West 135th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1481 West 135th Drive offers parking.
Does 1481 West 135th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1481 West 135th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 West 135th Drive have a pool?
No, 1481 West 135th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1481 West 135th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1481 West 135th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 West 135th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 West 135th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College