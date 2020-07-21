1481 West 135th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westminster will welcome you with 1,236 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio and deck in the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Quails Crossing Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Arapahoe Ridge Elementary School, West Lake Middle School, and Legacy High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



