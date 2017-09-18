All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 1373 W 112th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
1373 W 112th Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1373 W 112th Ave

1373 West 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1373 West 112th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b7fe51029 ----
Bight and open, end unit, 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in Westminster. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central AC, a private patio and an attached 2 car garage. BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Tenants will also have access to the community pool. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Federal Blvd and I25.

Water, sewer and trash included.

No smoking.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 2 Car Garage
Central A/C
Community Pool
Private Fenced Patio
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 W 112th Ave have any available units?
1373 W 112th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1373 W 112th Ave have?
Some of 1373 W 112th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 W 112th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1373 W 112th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 W 112th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1373 W 112th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1373 W 112th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1373 W 112th Ave offers parking.
Does 1373 W 112th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1373 W 112th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 W 112th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1373 W 112th Ave has a pool.
Does 1373 W 112th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1373 W 112th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 W 112th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1373 W 112th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College