1373 W 112th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b7fe51029 ----

Bight and open, end unit, 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in Westminster. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central AC, a private patio and an attached 2 car garage. BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Tenants will also have access to the community pool. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Federal Blvd and I25.



Water, sewer and trash included.



No smoking.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



Attached 2 Car Garage

Central A/C

Community Pool

Private Fenced Patio

Stove

Vaulted Ceilings

Washer/Dryer