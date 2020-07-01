All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

13437 Quivas Street

13437 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

13437 Quivas Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13437 Quivas Street Available 02/23/20 Lovely House in Broomfield/Westminster neighborhood - Available 2/24/2020 - Beautiful tri-level home that backs up to open space Big Dry Creek Trail, in the Amherst community of Westminster. Spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with eating area, master bed with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, garden level unfinished basement, an attached 2 car garage, and a large fenced-in yard with deck, garden area, and sprinkler system. Travertine flooring and granite throughout, great upgrades! Minute from I-25, schools, and retail. No through traffic.

Schools
Elementary school: Arapahoe Ridge
Middle school: Silver Hills and Westlake
High school: Legacy
School district: Adams 12

Please contact Fox Property Management today to set up a showing! 720.583.4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5174921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13437 Quivas Street have any available units?
13437 Quivas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 13437 Quivas Street have?
Some of 13437 Quivas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13437 Quivas Street currently offering any rent specials?
13437 Quivas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13437 Quivas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13437 Quivas Street is pet friendly.
Does 13437 Quivas Street offer parking?
Yes, 13437 Quivas Street offers parking.
Does 13437 Quivas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13437 Quivas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13437 Quivas Street have a pool?
No, 13437 Quivas Street does not have a pool.
Does 13437 Quivas Street have accessible units?
No, 13437 Quivas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13437 Quivas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13437 Quivas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

