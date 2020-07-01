Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

13437 Quivas Street Available 02/23/20 Lovely House in Broomfield/Westminster neighborhood - Available 2/24/2020 - Beautiful tri-level home that backs up to open space Big Dry Creek Trail, in the Amherst community of Westminster. Spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with eating area, master bed with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, garden level unfinished basement, an attached 2 car garage, and a large fenced-in yard with deck, garden area, and sprinkler system. Travertine flooring and granite throughout, great upgrades! Minute from I-25, schools, and retail. No through traffic.



Schools

Elementary school: Arapahoe Ridge

Middle school: Silver Hills and Westlake

High school: Legacy

School district: Adams 12



No Cats Allowed



