Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
13354 Umatilla St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

13354 Umatilla St

13354 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

13354 Umatilla Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now. Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1512701957

Gorgeous tri-level house with 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath, 2,090 livng space on main and upper floors plus 780 sq ft unfinished basement. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, formal living room, family room with gas fireplace, automatic sprinkler system, central A/C and attached 2 car garage.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,000+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets negotiable with extra fee - no aggressive breeds. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Absolutely no growing marijuana.

Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13354 Umatilla St have any available units?
13354 Umatilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 13354 Umatilla St have?
Some of 13354 Umatilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13354 Umatilla St currently offering any rent specials?
13354 Umatilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13354 Umatilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13354 Umatilla St is pet friendly.
Does 13354 Umatilla St offer parking?
Yes, 13354 Umatilla St offers parking.
Does 13354 Umatilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13354 Umatilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13354 Umatilla St have a pool?
No, 13354 Umatilla St does not have a pool.
Does 13354 Umatilla St have accessible units?
No, 13354 Umatilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 13354 Umatilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13354 Umatilla St has units with dishwashers.
