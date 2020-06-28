13354 Umatilla St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now. Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1512701957



Gorgeous tri-level house with 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath, 2,090 livng space on main and upper floors plus 780 sq ft unfinished basement. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, formal living room, family room with gas fireplace, automatic sprinkler system, central A/C and attached 2 car garage.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,000+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets negotiable with extra fee - no aggressive breeds. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Absolutely no growing marijuana.



Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.