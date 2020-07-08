All apartments in Westminster
13168 Wyandot Street

Location

13168 Wyandot Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***500 off Augusts rent move in special! Lease must start on or before August 26th 2018***

Beautiful three bedroom and three bathroom house in desirable Westminster neighborhood. Enjoy an open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living room, and dining area. Large master bedroom boasts lots of natural light. Two car attached garage. Schedule your tour today.

Apply at, www.pathlightmgt.com. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13168 Wyandot Street have any available units?
13168 Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 13168 Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
13168 Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13168 Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13168 Wyandot Street is pet friendly.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 13168 Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13168 Wyandot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 13168 Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 13168 Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13168 Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13168 Wyandot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13168 Wyandot Street does not have units with air conditioning.

