13168 Wyandot Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

***500 off Augusts rent move in special! Lease must start on or before August 26th 2018***



Beautiful three bedroom and three bathroom house in desirable Westminster neighborhood. Enjoy an open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living room, and dining area. Large master bedroom boasts lots of natural light. Two car attached garage. Schedule your tour today.



Apply at, www.pathlightmgt.com. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.