12486 Lipan Ct Available 06/01/20 Single Family home located in Desirable Home Farms neighborhood - Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Formal dining, loft/office upstairs, large finished basement. 5 piece master bath with huge walk in closet, second bedroom upstairs with attached full bath. 3rd bedroom is located in the basement with full bath, wet bar, and home theater. All home theater equipment stays. Main floor is all hardwood Large fenced in back yard. Home offers solar panels and tenant can utilize power generated by solar panels. 3 car oversized garage. Located in a cul de sac in Adams 12 5 Start School district. Community Pool and Tennis courts. Call Highland Realty for a showing 303-466-6340



No Cats Allowed



