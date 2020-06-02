All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12486 Lipan Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12486 Lipan Ct
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

12486 Lipan Ct

12486 Lipan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12486 Lipan Court, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
12486 Lipan Ct Available 06/01/20 Single Family home located in Desirable Home Farms neighborhood - Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Formal dining, loft/office upstairs, large finished basement. 5 piece master bath with huge walk in closet, second bedroom upstairs with attached full bath. 3rd bedroom is located in the basement with full bath, wet bar, and home theater. All home theater equipment stays. Main floor is all hardwood Large fenced in back yard. Home offers solar panels and tenant can utilize power generated by solar panels. 3 car oversized garage. Located in a cul de sac in Adams 12 5 Start School district. Community Pool and Tennis courts. Call Highland Realty for a showing 303-466-6340

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12486 Lipan Ct have any available units?
12486 Lipan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12486 Lipan Ct have?
Some of 12486 Lipan Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12486 Lipan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12486 Lipan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12486 Lipan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12486 Lipan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12486 Lipan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12486 Lipan Ct offers parking.
Does 12486 Lipan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12486 Lipan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12486 Lipan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12486 Lipan Ct has a pool.
Does 12486 Lipan Ct have accessible units?
No, 12486 Lipan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12486 Lipan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12486 Lipan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College