12180 Melody Dr #203

Completely remodeled Condo in Westminster - Completely remodeled Condo in Westminster. This 2nd floor condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great location with easy access to I25. 3rd bedroom can be a great option for an office/study. All stainless steal appliances and Washer and Dryer included in unit. Newer flooring throughout including remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious with its own private bathroom. Great deck right off living room. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric. Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent. Located steps away from the community pool and clubhouse. Call today for a private showing. This one wont last long call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3764985)