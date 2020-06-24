All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12180 Melody Dr #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12180 Melody Dr #203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12180 Melody Dr #203

12180 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12180 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Completely remodeled Condo in Westminster - Completely remodeled Condo in Westminster. This 2nd floor condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great location with easy access to I25. 3rd bedroom can be a great option for an office/study. All stainless steal appliances and Washer and Dryer included in unit. Newer flooring throughout including remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious with its own private bathroom. Great deck right off living room. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric. Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent. Located steps away from the community pool and clubhouse. Call today for a private showing. This one wont last long call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3764985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have any available units?
12180 Melody Dr #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have?
Some of 12180 Melody Dr #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12180 Melody Dr #203 currently offering any rent specials?
12180 Melody Dr #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 Melody Dr #203 pet-friendly?
No, 12180 Melody Dr #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 offer parking?
No, 12180 Melody Dr #203 does not offer parking.
Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12180 Melody Dr #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have a pool?
Yes, 12180 Melody Dr #203 has a pool.
Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have accessible units?
No, 12180 Melody Dr #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 Melody Dr #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12180 Melody Dr #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College