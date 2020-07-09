All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12166 Melody Dr 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12166 Melody Dr 301
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

12166 Melody Dr 301

12166 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12166 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely apart 3 bed/2 bath condo amazing location - Property Id: 284072

This lovely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium (3rd/top floor) is located in the Cottonwood Villas and is within walking distance from the I-25/120th RTD Park & Ride. It includes 2 outdoor parking spaces, access to a fitness center, and pool. The condominium is spacious, includes a fireplace, balcony and a master bedroom that overlooks a scenic pond. This unit includes all appliances, is newly painted with brand new carpet.

This property also located within walking distance of Mountain Range High school and Silver Hills Middle School (Adams 12 School District).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284072
Property Id 284072

(RLNE5794497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have any available units?
12166 Melody Dr 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have?
Some of 12166 Melody Dr 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12166 Melody Dr 301 currently offering any rent specials?
12166 Melody Dr 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12166 Melody Dr 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12166 Melody Dr 301 is pet friendly.
Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 offer parking?
Yes, 12166 Melody Dr 301 offers parking.
Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12166 Melody Dr 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have a pool?
Yes, 12166 Melody Dr 301 has a pool.
Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have accessible units?
No, 12166 Melody Dr 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12166 Melody Dr 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12166 Melody Dr 301 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College