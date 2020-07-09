12166 Melody Dr 301

Amenities
Lovely apart 3 bed/2 bath condo amazing location - Property Id: 284072
This lovely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium (3rd/top floor) is located in the Cottonwood Villas and is within walking distance from the I-25/120th RTD Park & Ride. It includes 2 outdoor parking spaces, access to a fitness center, and pool. The condominium is spacious, includes a fireplace, balcony and a master bedroom that overlooks a scenic pond. This unit includes all appliances, is newly painted with brand new carpet.
This property also located within walking distance of Mountain Range High school and Silver Hills Middle School (Adams 12 School District).
