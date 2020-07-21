12162 Huron #204

Amenities
- Spacious condo with beautiful finishes! Great 3bd, 2 full bath condo at Cottonwood Villas. Convenient location; close to schools, shopping and just blocks from I-25 and Park and Ride.
- Breakfast bar or desk
- EXTRA LARGE dining room
- full sized washer/dryer hookup
- Community center, swimming pool, great playground, and bar-b-que area.
- 2 off-street parking spaces included.
- Newer carpet in bedrooms and living room and tile flooring in dining room and hallway.
- Sorry - no pets
Schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle School, Mountain Range High School.
This owner does not accept Section 8
Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker
303-923-3502
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4073786)