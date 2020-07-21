All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12162 Huron #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12162 Huron #204
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

12162 Huron #204

12162 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12162 Huron Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
- Spacious condo with beautiful finishes! Great 3bd, 2 full bath condo at Cottonwood Villas. Convenient location; close to schools, shopping and just blocks from I-25 and Park and Ride.
- Breakfast bar or desk
- EXTRA LARGE dining room
- full sized washer/dryer hookup
- Community center, swimming pool, great playground, and bar-b-que area.
- 2 off-street parking spaces included.
- Newer carpet in bedrooms and living room and tile flooring in dining room and hallway.
- Sorry - no pets

Schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle School, Mountain Range High School.

This owner does not accept Section 8

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker
303-923-3502

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4073786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12162 Huron #204 have any available units?
12162 Huron #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12162 Huron #204 have?
Some of 12162 Huron #204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12162 Huron #204 currently offering any rent specials?
12162 Huron #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12162 Huron #204 pet-friendly?
No, 12162 Huron #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12162 Huron #204 offer parking?
Yes, 12162 Huron #204 offers parking.
Does 12162 Huron #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12162 Huron #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12162 Huron #204 have a pool?
Yes, 12162 Huron #204 has a pool.
Does 12162 Huron #204 have accessible units?
No, 12162 Huron #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12162 Huron #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12162 Huron #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College