12162 Huron #204

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking pool playground clubhouse

- Spacious condo with beautiful finishes! Great 3bd, 2 full bath condo at Cottonwood Villas. Convenient location; close to schools, shopping and just blocks from I-25 and Park and Ride.

- Breakfast bar or desk

- EXTRA LARGE dining room

- full sized washer/dryer hookup

- Community center, swimming pool, great playground, and bar-b-que area.

- 2 off-street parking spaces included.

- Newer carpet in bedrooms and living room and tile flooring in dining room and hallway.

- Sorry - no pets



Schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle School, Mountain Range High School.



This owner does not accept Section 8



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker

303-923-3502



(RLNE4073786)