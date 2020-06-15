All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12153 Bannock St #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12153 Bannock St #D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12153 Bannock St #D

12153 Bannock Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12153 Bannock St #D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
online portal
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Just a short walk to a secluded lake nestled within the complex.
Within a few minutes from I-25 for a direct commute into Denver.

This property features a spacious living room with a fireplace, one car garage with plenty of storage options, and pool access for residents!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4872285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12153 Bannock St #D have any available units?
12153 Bannock St #D has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12153 Bannock St #D have?
Some of 12153 Bannock St #D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12153 Bannock St #D currently offering any rent specials?
12153 Bannock St #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12153 Bannock St #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 12153 Bannock St #D is pet friendly.
Does 12153 Bannock St #D offer parking?
Yes, 12153 Bannock St #D does offer parking.
Does 12153 Bannock St #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12153 Bannock St #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12153 Bannock St #D have a pool?
Yes, 12153 Bannock St #D has a pool.
Does 12153 Bannock St #D have accessible units?
No, 12153 Bannock St #D does not have accessible units.
Does 12153 Bannock St #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12153 Bannock St #D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12153 Bannock St #D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity