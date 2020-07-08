All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12121 Melody Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12121 Melody Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

12121 Melody Dr

12121 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12121 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2bc119070 ---- The 1 BR/ 1 BA condo has newer carpeting, kitchen cabinets and cabinet tops. Washer/Dryer included. The location is hard to beat with Neighborhood restaurants and shopping close by, RTD with Park & Ride just a block away and I-25 around the corner. Enjoy the Pool and Clubhouse. Available July 9th, $1,100.00. Water, Sewer and Trash is included in rent. Pets under 30 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 Melody Dr have any available units?
12121 Melody Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12121 Melody Dr have?
Some of 12121 Melody Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 Melody Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12121 Melody Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 Melody Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12121 Melody Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12121 Melody Dr offer parking?
No, 12121 Melody Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12121 Melody Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12121 Melody Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 Melody Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12121 Melody Dr has a pool.
Does 12121 Melody Dr have accessible units?
No, 12121 Melody Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 Melody Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12121 Melody Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College