12121 Melody Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2bc119070 ---- The 1 BR/ 1 BA condo has newer carpeting, kitchen cabinets and cabinet tops. Washer/Dryer included. The location is hard to beat with Neighborhood restaurants and shopping close by, RTD with Park & Ride just a block away and I-25 around the corner. Enjoy the Pool and Clubhouse. Available July 9th, $1,100.00. Water, Sewer and Trash is included in rent. Pets under 30 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Stove Washer/Dryer