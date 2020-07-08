All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

12111 Melody Dr Apt 102

12111 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12111 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96d9be70a7 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: https://showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Nicely updated 2 bedroom Condo with reserved parking, large bedrooms and closets. Community includes a Swimming pool, Sauna, clubhouse w/ pool tables, and fitness facility. Washer and Dryer included with rental. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and heat. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Dryer Great Light Large Rooms Off Street Parking Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have any available units?
12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have?
Some of 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Melody Dr Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

