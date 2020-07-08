12111 Melody Dr Apt 102

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96d9be70a7 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: https://showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Nicely updated 2 bedroom Condo with reserved parking, large bedrooms and closets. Community includes a Swimming pool, Sauna, clubhouse w/ pool tables, and fitness facility. Washer and Dryer included with rental. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and heat. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Dryer Great Light Large Rooms Off Street Parking Washer