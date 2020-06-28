All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

11531 Depew Ct

11531 Depew Court · No Longer Available
Location

11531 Depew Court, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MUST SEE! Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Westminster - Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful 3 bed/2 bath home in Westminster! This 1,200-square-foot property features vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light in the great room, washer/dryer, central air and heat, a fenced yard and an unfinished basement for extra storage. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything you need.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (11531 Depew St) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

The rent for this property is $2,200/month

Security deposit equal to one month's rent ($2,200)
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets considered, $300 pet fee per pet

(RLNE5081286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11531 Depew Ct have any available units?
11531 Depew Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11531 Depew Ct have?
Some of 11531 Depew Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11531 Depew Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11531 Depew Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11531 Depew Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11531 Depew Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11531 Depew Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11531 Depew Ct offers parking.
Does 11531 Depew Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11531 Depew Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11531 Depew Ct have a pool?
No, 11531 Depew Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11531 Depew Ct have accessible units?
No, 11531 Depew Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11531 Depew Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11531 Depew Ct has units with dishwashers.
