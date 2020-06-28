11531 Depew Ct

Amenities
MUST SEE! Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Westminster - Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful 3 bed/2 bath home in Westminster! This 1,200-square-foot property features vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light in the great room, washer/dryer, central air and heat, a fenced yard and an unfinished basement for extra storage. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything you need.
For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:
1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (11531 Depew St) to 877-428-2568
2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.
3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.
The rent for this property is $2,200/month
Security deposit equal to one month's rent ($2,200)
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets considered, $300 pet fee per pet
(RLNE5081286)