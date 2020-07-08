11428 W 104th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court yoga

Available 11/01/19 Wonderful 3 bed/2bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Property Id: 161754



Beautiful home in the highly desired Countryside neighborhood. This family friendly tri-level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths boasts:



- 2 car garage

- Wood flooring

- Central heat and air

- Fenced back yard

- Wood burning fireplace

- Large deck



Location, location, location! The property is located less than 20 miles from both Boulder and Denver and minutes to grocery, dining, shopping and entertainment. Elementary, middle and high schools within 1-2 miles of this home. Enjoy working out at the nearby Rec Center with outdoor pool and tennis courts, fitness & yoga classes, playground, events and more!



Walk to large open space off-leash dog park down the street! Commute on nearby US36 and/or use the bus service to Denver, Boulder and DIA.



Dogs considered with breed restrictions. $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/monthly pet fee per dog. Max of 2 dogs allowed.



Smoking of any kind is prohibited inside the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161754p

Property Id 161754



(RLNE5180056)