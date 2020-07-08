All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 11428 W 104th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11428 W 104th Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

11428 W 104th Dr

11428 West 104th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11428 West 104th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
Available 11/01/19 Wonderful 3 bed/2bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Property Id: 161754

Beautiful home in the highly desired Countryside neighborhood. This family friendly tri-level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths boasts:

- 2 car garage
- Wood flooring
- Central heat and air
- Fenced back yard
- Wood burning fireplace
- Large deck

Location, location, location! The property is located less than 20 miles from both Boulder and Denver and minutes to grocery, dining, shopping and entertainment. Elementary, middle and high schools within 1-2 miles of this home. Enjoy working out at the nearby Rec Center with outdoor pool and tennis courts, fitness & yoga classes, playground, events and more!

Walk to large open space off-leash dog park down the street! Commute on nearby US36 and/or use the bus service to Denver, Boulder and DIA.

Dogs considered with breed restrictions. $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/monthly pet fee per dog. Max of 2 dogs allowed.

Smoking of any kind is prohibited inside the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161754p
Property Id 161754

(RLNE5180056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 W 104th Dr have any available units?
11428 W 104th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11428 W 104th Dr have?
Some of 11428 W 104th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11428 W 104th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11428 W 104th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 W 104th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11428 W 104th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11428 W 104th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11428 W 104th Dr offers parking.
Does 11428 W 104th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 W 104th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 W 104th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11428 W 104th Dr has a pool.
Does 11428 W 104th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11428 W 104th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 W 104th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11428 W 104th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College