11341 Xavier Drive #204 Available 08/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Looking for maintenance free living? Well, look no further! This luxury condo includes snow removal, trash/recycle removal, lawn care, exterior maintenance and water! The home features an entertainer’s kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate pantry. The Master Suite has access to the outdoor covered patio and master bath is a complete 5-piece bathroom with soaker tub. Walk in master closet opens directly to laundry room with front loading washer and dryer for your convenience. Plus, there is a spacious 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Shutters in main living area. This is one of the few units in the neighborhood with a side by side attached oversized 2-car garage, which has been outfitted with built-in shelving for even more storage. Great location close to Westminster Recreation Center, Front Range Community College and College Hill Library, Water World, several area golf courses, open spaces, trails and parks, plus tons of shopping and restaurants nearby! Easy access to Downtown Denver and Boulder.



AVAILABLE: August 1, 2020

RENT: $1,850

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, trash/recycle. Tenant pays gas/electric



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



