Last updated July 6 2020

11341 Xavier Drive #204

Location

11341 Xavier Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

11341 Xavier Drive #204 Available 08/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Looking for maintenance free living? Well, look no further! This luxury condo includes snow removal, trash/recycle removal, lawn care, exterior maintenance and water! The home features an entertainer’s kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate pantry. The Master Suite has access to the outdoor covered patio and master bath is a complete 5-piece bathroom with soaker tub. Walk in master closet opens directly to laundry room with front loading washer and dryer for your convenience. Plus, there is a spacious 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Shutters in main living area. This is one of the few units in the neighborhood with a side by side attached oversized 2-car garage, which has been outfitted with built-in shelving for even more storage. Great location close to Westminster Recreation Center, Front Range Community College and College Hill Library, Water World, several area golf courses, open spaces, trails and parks, plus tons of shopping and restaurants nearby! Easy access to Downtown Denver and Boulder.

AVAILABLE: August 1, 2020
RENT: $1,850
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,850
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, trash/recycle. Tenant pays gas/electric

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5601456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have any available units?
11341 Xavier Drive #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have?
Some of 11341 Xavier Drive #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 Xavier Drive #204 currently offering any rent specials?
11341 Xavier Drive #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 Xavier Drive #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 is pet friendly.
Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 offer parking?
Yes, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 offers parking.
Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have a pool?
No, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 does not have a pool.
Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have accessible units?
No, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 Xavier Drive #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11341 Xavier Drive #204 has units with dishwashers.
