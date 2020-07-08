11238 Osage Circle #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 2-story townhome in The Highlands at Westbury has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 1,575 square feet of living space! Step inside through the entry way where you are met with stunning hardwood floors. The living room is amazing with a fireplace great for cool evenings or extra ambiance. The kitchen includes an island and a pantry, perfect for extra space. Amenities include ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and vaulted ceilings! Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage!



This amazing home has a porch where you can enjoy the Colorado weather! Enjoy access to the community pool and clubhouse! This property is in a great location with easy highway access to I-25 and to 120th. Close to Wagon Road Park N Ride.



Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



