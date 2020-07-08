All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11238 Osage Circle #B

11238 Osage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11238 Osage Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #667869.

This stunning 2-story townhome in The Highlands at Westbury has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 1,575 square feet of living space! Step inside through the entry way where you are met with stunning hardwood floors. The living room is amazing with a fireplace great for cool evenings or extra ambiance. The kitchen includes an island and a pantry, perfect for extra space. Amenities include ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and vaulted ceilings! Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage!

This amazing home has a porch where you can enjoy the Colorado weather! Enjoy access to the community pool and clubhouse! This property is in a great location with easy highway access to I-25 and to 120th. Close to Wagon Road Park N Ride.

Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #667869.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 Osage Circle #B have any available units?
11238 Osage Circle #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11238 Osage Circle #B have?
Some of 11238 Osage Circle #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 Osage Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
11238 Osage Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 Osage Circle #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11238 Osage Circle #B is pet friendly.
Does 11238 Osage Circle #B offer parking?
Yes, 11238 Osage Circle #B offers parking.
Does 11238 Osage Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11238 Osage Circle #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 Osage Circle #B have a pool?
Yes, 11238 Osage Circle #B has a pool.
Does 11238 Osage Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 11238 Osage Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 Osage Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11238 Osage Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.

