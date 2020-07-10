10741 Owens St

Amenities

Check out this great Westminster home - well cared for by it\'s owners and available for rent for the first time. Brand new Kitchen and Bathroom renovations paired with a great floor plan and stylish finishes through out. Not to mention the large, private backyard with plenty of elbow room! Other features include Air Conditioning, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Fire Pit and play set area, and a great cul-dec-sac location.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please per owners request. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



