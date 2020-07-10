All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

10741 Owens St

10741 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

10741 Owens Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f461ca03e ----
Check out this great Westminster home - well cared for by it\'s owners and available for rent for the first time. Brand new Kitchen and Bathroom renovations paired with a great floor plan and stylish finishes through out. Not to mention the large, private backyard with plenty of elbow room! Other features include Air Conditioning, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Fire Pit and play set area, and a great cul-dec-sac location.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please per owners request. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

2 Car Attached Garage
Culdesac Location
Large Private Backyard
Renovated Bathroom
Renovated Kitchen
Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 Owens St have any available units?
10741 Owens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10741 Owens St have?
Some of 10741 Owens St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10741 Owens St currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Owens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Owens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10741 Owens St is pet friendly.
Does 10741 Owens St offer parking?
Yes, 10741 Owens St offers parking.
Does 10741 Owens St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10741 Owens St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Owens St have a pool?
No, 10741 Owens St does not have a pool.
Does 10741 Owens St have accessible units?
No, 10741 Owens St does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Owens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 Owens St does not have units with dishwashers.

