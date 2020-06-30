10735 Eliot Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Hurry in, this one won't last long! As you walk in, you are greeted with a staircase leading you to the second floor living space. As you get to the top of the stairs, you'll find a spacious living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and the kitchen overlooking both. The kitchen includes a full stainless steal appliance package and plenty of space to create that masterpiece meal. The bonus rooms faces west and has access to your balcony where you find gorgeous views. There is a 3/4 bathroom on the 2nd level located in the hallway. The master bedroom is large and includes a private 5 piece en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is also a 2nd non-conforming bedroom. You also have a full size washer and dryer, ample amounts of storage throughout the home and a 1 car attached garage. Located close to 104th and Federal, this condo is the perfect place to call home! Reach out today for more information. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com