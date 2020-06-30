All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10735 Eliot Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10735 Eliot Cir
Last updated January 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

10735 Eliot Cir

10735 Eliot Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10735 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Hurry in, this one won't last long! As you walk in, you are greeted with a staircase leading you to the second floor living space. As you get to the top of the stairs, you'll find a spacious living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and the kitchen overlooking both. The kitchen includes a full stainless steal appliance package and plenty of space to create that masterpiece meal. The bonus rooms faces west and has access to your balcony where you find gorgeous views. There is a 3/4 bathroom on the 2nd level located in the hallway. The master bedroom is large and includes a private 5 piece en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is also a 2nd non-conforming bedroom. You also have a full size washer and dryer, ample amounts of storage throughout the home and a 1 car attached garage. Located close to 104th and Federal, this condo is the perfect place to call home! Reach out today for more information. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Eliot Cir have any available units?
10735 Eliot Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10735 Eliot Cir have?
Some of 10735 Eliot Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Eliot Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Eliot Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Eliot Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10735 Eliot Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10735 Eliot Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Eliot Cir offers parking.
Does 10735 Eliot Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10735 Eliot Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Eliot Cir have a pool?
No, 10735 Eliot Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Eliot Cir have accessible units?
No, 10735 Eliot Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Eliot Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10735 Eliot Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College