10702 Pierson Street Available 06/01/19 Charming Westminster Countryside neighborhood home - Available for rent June 1st! - Clean, sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tri-level home in Westminsters charming Countryside neighborhood on a peaceful street. Very close to West View Recreation Center, Countryside Pool (a favorite in the neighborhood!), Colorado Hills Open Space, and Standley Lake. Spacious, fenced backyard (including raised-bed vegetable garden) adds additional square footage. Hardwood (bamboo) flooring placed throughout the entire house. Bright eat-in kitchen with white painted cabinets, with electric stove, refrigerator, and full-size portable dishwasher. Evaporative cooler and hot water heater for home comfort. Recently remodeled bathroom (with space for washer/dryer) on first level, adjacent to rec room and additional bedroom.



Neighborhood is adjacent to Westmoor Tech Center, Ball Corporation, Ball Aerospace, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, 1st Bank Center, and the Shops at Walnut Creek.



Neighborhood schools in the Jefferson County R-1 District: Lucas Elementary (K-6), Wayne Carle Middle, and Standley Lake High School.



Pets negotiable, favorable to cats and small dogs (no large dogs, pitbulls, rotweilers).



Utilities (tenant responsibility): Water/Sewer, Gas/Electric, Trash/Recycling, Cable/Internet.



If you are interested in this upcoming rental opportunity, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.



