Westminster, CO
10702 Pierson Street
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

10702 Pierson Street

10702 Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Pierson Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10702 Pierson Street Available 06/01/19 Charming Westminster Countryside neighborhood home - Available for rent June 1st! - Clean, sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tri-level home in Westminsters charming Countryside neighborhood on a peaceful street. Very close to West View Recreation Center, Countryside Pool (a favorite in the neighborhood!), Colorado Hills Open Space, and Standley Lake. Spacious, fenced backyard (including raised-bed vegetable garden) adds additional square footage. Hardwood (bamboo) flooring placed throughout the entire house. Bright eat-in kitchen with white painted cabinets, with electric stove, refrigerator, and full-size portable dishwasher. Evaporative cooler and hot water heater for home comfort. Recently remodeled bathroom (with space for washer/dryer) on first level, adjacent to rec room and additional bedroom.

Neighborhood is adjacent to Westmoor Tech Center, Ball Corporation, Ball Aerospace, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, 1st Bank Center, and the Shops at Walnut Creek.

Neighborhood schools in the Jefferson County R-1 District: Lucas Elementary (K-6), Wayne Carle Middle, and Standley Lake High School.

Pets negotiable, favorable to cats and small dogs (no large dogs, pitbulls, rotweilers).

Utilities (tenant responsibility): Water/Sewer, Gas/Electric, Trash/Recycling, Cable/Internet.

If you are interested in this upcoming rental opportunity, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.

(RLNE4904120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Pierson Street have any available units?
10702 Pierson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10702 Pierson Street have?
Some of 10702 Pierson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 Pierson Street currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Pierson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Pierson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 Pierson Street is pet friendly.
Does 10702 Pierson Street offer parking?
Yes, 10702 Pierson Street offers parking.
Does 10702 Pierson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10702 Pierson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Pierson Street have a pool?
Yes, 10702 Pierson Street has a pool.
Does 10702 Pierson Street have accessible units?
No, 10702 Pierson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Pierson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10702 Pierson Street has units with dishwashers.
