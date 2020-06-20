All apartments in Westminster
10517 Pierson Cir
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

10517 Pierson Cir

10517 Pierson Circle · (720) 789-8981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10517 Pierson Circle, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This charming home boasts 1,626 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level, 1/2 bath and living room on the main level and an additional family/rec room in the finished portion of the basement. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, new carpet in all the bedrooms and hardwood floors on the main level. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, evaporative cooler and full size washer & dryer.

Larged fenced backyard with covered patio and plenty of room to play! 2 car garage, RV parking, mature trees and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Recreational opportunities abound nearby - just 3 blocks away from Countryside Rec Center and Pool and minutes away from West View Rec Center, Standley Lake, Westminster Hills Dog Park. Plenty of dining and shopping including Macaroni Grill, Hacienda Colorado, Bonefish Grill, BJ's Brewery, Rock Bottom Brewery, Quaker Steak, Dave & Buster's, AMC 24 all within 10 minutes drive. 10 Minute drive to Boulder Turnpike. Witt Elementary School, Wayne Carle Middle School, Standley Lake High School.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,000+, no evictions and no felonies. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets O.K. contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee.

For more info please visit http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=485490735

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Pamela Brinkerhoff, Woodruff Property Management, (720)789-8981.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
