10517 Pierson Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

This charming home boasts 1,626 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level, 1/2 bath and living room on the main level and an additional family/rec room in the finished portion of the basement. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, new carpet in all the bedrooms and hardwood floors on the main level. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, evaporative cooler and full size washer & dryer.



Larged fenced backyard with covered patio and plenty of room to play! 2 car garage, RV parking, mature trees and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Recreational opportunities abound nearby - just 3 blocks away from Countryside Rec Center and Pool and minutes away from West View Rec Center, Standley Lake, Westminster Hills Dog Park. Plenty of dining and shopping including Macaroni Grill, Hacienda Colorado, Bonefish Grill, BJ's Brewery, Rock Bottom Brewery, Quaker Steak, Dave & Buster's, AMC 24 all within 10 minutes drive. 10 Minute drive to Boulder Turnpike. Witt Elementary School, Wayne Carle Middle School, Standley Lake High School.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,000+, no evictions and no felonies. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets O.K. contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee.



For more info please visit http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=485490735



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Pamela Brinkerhoff, Woodruff Property Management, (720)789-8981.