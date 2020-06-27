10490 Newcombe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful, newly refinished 4 bed/3 bath, 1720 square foot house close to Standley Lake, Ketner Open Space Park and Westminster Hills off-lease dog park. Easy access to I-36, downtown Denver, Boulder and Interlocken. Steps away from community tennis courts, swimming pool, baseball fields and playground. Elementary, Middle and High Schools are all within 1.5 miles.



The main level boasts lots of light with carpet and laminate floors. The kitchen has high-end stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. 3 bright bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs, including a master suite. On the lower level is the half bath and 4th bedroom, along with a laundry area containing a nice commercial grade washer and dryer set. An additional living room with contemporary gas fireplace complete this level. If you enjoy entertaining, the fenced in backyard is huge with mature trees and a new deck. There is also a large utility shed for additional storage and space for RV or boat storage in the fenced backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a very desirable and convenient area.



This is a non-smoking house. Pets will be considered with a $400 pet deposit per pet and $30-$60/month pet rent per pet, depending on the size and type of pet. No aggressive breeds allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care and are required to maintain renter's insurance. Rent is $2,295/mo for an 11 month lease ending on July 31, 2020, with a $1,895 security deposit and $400 non-refundable post-lease cleaning fee.



An online application and $45 background check/person must be completed through Avail.co. Call Amanda at 386-275-2544 or email amanda.attri@gmail.com for more information. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.