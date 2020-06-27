All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

10490 Newcombe St

10490 Newcombe Street · No Longer Available
Location

10490 Newcombe Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful, newly refinished 4 bed/3 bath, 1720 square foot house close to Standley Lake, Ketner Open Space Park and Westminster Hills off-lease dog park. Easy access to I-36, downtown Denver, Boulder and Interlocken. Steps away from community tennis courts, swimming pool, baseball fields and playground. Elementary, Middle and High Schools are all within 1.5 miles.

The main level boasts lots of light with carpet and laminate floors. The kitchen has high-end stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. 3 bright bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs, including a master suite. On the lower level is the half bath and 4th bedroom, along with a laundry area containing a nice commercial grade washer and dryer set. An additional living room with contemporary gas fireplace complete this level. If you enjoy entertaining, the fenced in backyard is huge with mature trees and a new deck. There is also a large utility shed for additional storage and space for RV or boat storage in the fenced backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a very desirable and convenient area.

This is a non-smoking house. Pets will be considered with a $400 pet deposit per pet and $30-$60/month pet rent per pet, depending on the size and type of pet. No aggressive breeds allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care and are required to maintain renter's insurance. Rent is $2,295/mo for an 11 month lease ending on July 31, 2020, with a $1,895 security deposit and $400 non-refundable post-lease cleaning fee.

An online application and $45 background check/person must be completed through Avail.co. Call Amanda at 386-275-2544 or email amanda.attri@gmail.com for more information. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10490 Newcombe St have any available units?
10490 Newcombe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10490 Newcombe St have?
Some of 10490 Newcombe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10490 Newcombe St currently offering any rent specials?
10490 Newcombe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10490 Newcombe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10490 Newcombe St is pet friendly.
Does 10490 Newcombe St offer parking?
Yes, 10490 Newcombe St offers parking.
Does 10490 Newcombe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10490 Newcombe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10490 Newcombe St have a pool?
Yes, 10490 Newcombe St has a pool.
Does 10490 Newcombe St have accessible units?
No, 10490 Newcombe St does not have accessible units.
Does 10490 Newcombe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10490 Newcombe St has units with dishwashers.
