10422 Hoyt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Walnut Grove Community. Hardwood floors in family, living and dining rooms. Carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in large family room. Unfinished basement has full sized washer and dryer and LOTS of storage space. Nicely landscaped fenced yard with back patio and sprinkler system. Dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 pet deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/assist animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company