10422 Hoyt Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Walnut Grove Community. Hardwood floors in family, living and dining rooms. Carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in large family room. Unfinished basement has full sized washer and dryer and LOTS of storage space. Nicely landscaped fenced yard with back patio and sprinkler system. Dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 pet deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/assist animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company