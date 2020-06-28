9761 Dahlia Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Dahlia lane Thornton Colorado 80229



Welcome to your new home. This townhome was finished in 2017. Upgraded town home with 42" cabinets in the kitchen. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings flow through out this home into the master bedroom. The second bedroom has it's own full bathroom with tub too. Wood floors throughout home.



Rent price: $2,300 monthly



Utility Information:

Fuel Type: Electric, Gas

Heating Type: Forced Air

Air Conditioning-Central



Renter will have ultilities in their own name.



HOA Includes:

Capital Reserves, Clubhouse, Common Area Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Fitness Facility, Insurance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water



HOA Fees $240 / Monthly

Owner will pay HOA monthly fees.



Total Bedrooms: 2

Total Baths: 2 1/2



Appliances:

Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven.



Flooring:

Carpet on stairs, Tile in entry & lower bathroom, Vinyl/wood throughout the rest.



Interior Features:

Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Master Bath, Open Floor Plan, Pantry, Smoke Free, Updated, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closets.



Upper:

Attached to the second bedroom, pedestal sink, tiled showers

Bathroom (Full) 8 x 6

Bedroom: 12 x 11

Laundry 6 x 3

Master Bedroom 14 x 13

Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath attached, walk in closet

Bathroom (Full) 8 x 8



Lower:

Bathroom (1/2): 6 x 6

Great Room: 20 x 14

Main: Wide open floor plan with wood floors

Kitchen: 14 x 9. 42" cabinets.



School Information:

School District: Adams 14

Elementary: Alsup

Jr High/Middle: Adams City

Sr High: Adams City



Exterior Features:

Maintenance Free Exterior, Patio, Playground Area, Professional Landscaping, Sprinkler System, Yard.



Parking:

1 Car Garage (Attached) 20 x 20

Off street parking.



Storage Space:

Two over head racks in garage

Closet underneath stairs.



Cats OK, Dogs OK, No Street Parking

Pet deposit : $200.



Nearby:

Opening a dollar store, family



(RLNE5131013)