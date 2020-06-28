9761 Dahlia Place

Amenities
Dahlia lane Thornton Colorado 80229
Welcome to your new home. This townhome was finished in 2017. Upgraded town home with 42" cabinets in the kitchen. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings flow through out this home into the master bedroom. The second bedroom has it's own full bathroom with tub too. Wood floors throughout home.
Rent price: $2,300 monthly
Utility Information:
Fuel Type: Electric, Gas
Heating Type: Forced Air
Air Conditioning-Central
Renter will have ultilities in their own name.
HOA Includes:
Capital Reserves, Clubhouse, Common Area Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Fitness Facility, Insurance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water
HOA Fees $240 / Monthly
Owner will pay HOA monthly fees.
Total Bedrooms: 2
Total Baths: 2 1/2
Appliances:
Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven.
Flooring:
Carpet on stairs, Tile in entry & lower bathroom, Vinyl/wood throughout the rest.
Interior Features:
Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Master Bath, Open Floor Plan, Pantry, Smoke Free, Updated, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closets.
Upper:
Attached to the second bedroom, pedestal sink, tiled showers
Bathroom (Full) 8 x 6
Bedroom: 12 x 11
Laundry 6 x 3
Master Bedroom 14 x 13
Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath attached, walk in closet
Bathroom (Full) 8 x 8
Lower:
Bathroom (1/2): 6 x 6
Great Room: 20 x 14
Main: Wide open floor plan with wood floors
Kitchen: 14 x 9. 42" cabinets.
School Information:
School District: Adams 14
Elementary: Alsup
Jr High/Middle: Adams City
Sr High: Adams City
Exterior Features:
Maintenance Free Exterior, Patio, Playground Area, Professional Landscaping, Sprinkler System, Yard.
Parking:
1 Car Garage (Attached) 20 x 20
Off street parking.
Storage Space:
Two over head racks in garage
Closet underneath stairs.
Cats OK, Dogs OK, No Street Parking
Pet deposit : $200.
Nearby:
Opening a dollar store, family
