Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

9761 Dahlia Place

9761 Dahlia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9761 Dahlia Ln, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Dahlia lane Thornton Colorado 80229

Welcome to your new home. This townhome was finished in 2017. Upgraded town home with 42" cabinets in the kitchen. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings flow through out this home into the master bedroom. The second bedroom has it's own full bathroom with tub too. Wood floors throughout home.

Rent price: $2,300 monthly

Utility Information:
Fuel Type: Electric, Gas
Heating Type: Forced Air
Air Conditioning-Central

Renter will have ultilities in their own name.

HOA Includes:
Capital Reserves, Clubhouse, Common Area Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Fitness Facility, Insurance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water

HOA Fees $240 / Monthly
Owner will pay HOA monthly fees.

Total Bedrooms: 2
Total Baths: 2 1/2

Appliances:
Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven.

Flooring:
Carpet on stairs, Tile in entry & lower bathroom, Vinyl/wood throughout the rest.

Interior Features:
Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Master Bath, Open Floor Plan, Pantry, Smoke Free, Updated, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closets.

Upper:
Attached to the second bedroom, pedestal sink, tiled showers
Bathroom (Full) 8 x 6
Bedroom: 12 x 11
Laundry 6 x 3
Master Bedroom 14 x 13
Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath attached, walk in closet
Bathroom (Full) 8 x 8

Lower:
Bathroom (1/2): 6 x 6
Great Room: 20 x 14
Main: Wide open floor plan with wood floors
Kitchen: 14 x 9. 42" cabinets.

School Information:
School District: Adams 14
Elementary: Alsup
Jr High/Middle: Adams City
Sr High: Adams City

Exterior Features:
Maintenance Free Exterior, Patio, Playground Area, Professional Landscaping, Sprinkler System, Yard.

Parking:
1 Car Garage (Attached) 20 x 20
Off street parking.

Storage Space:
Two over head racks in garage
Closet underneath stairs.

Cats OK, Dogs OK, No Street Parking
Pet deposit : $200.

Nearby:
Opening a dollar store, family

(RLNE5131013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9761 Dahlia Place have any available units?
9761 Dahlia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9761 Dahlia Place have?
Some of 9761 Dahlia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9761 Dahlia Place currently offering any rent specials?
9761 Dahlia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9761 Dahlia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9761 Dahlia Place is pet friendly.
Does 9761 Dahlia Place offer parking?
Yes, 9761 Dahlia Place offers parking.
Does 9761 Dahlia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9761 Dahlia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9761 Dahlia Place have a pool?
Yes, 9761 Dahlia Place has a pool.
Does 9761 Dahlia Place have accessible units?
No, 9761 Dahlia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9761 Dahlia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9761 Dahlia Place has units with dishwashers.
